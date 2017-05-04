AU student leaders, school officials work to unify following hate crime incident [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption American University student body president Taylor Dumpson Local News AU student leaders, school officials work to unify following hate crime incident Student government leaders held a town hall-style meeting at American University Thursday after racist displays were placed around campus earlier in the week.

Bananas with string placed around them in the shape of a noose at multiple locations with writing targeting the predominantly black sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha. The words “Hamambe bait” were also seen written on the bananas. It happened on the same day as Taylor Dumpson, the newly-elected student body president, began her first day in office.

The incident, which has been classified as a hate crime, continues to be investigated by university police. Surveillance video was released of a person of interest suspected of hanging the bananas on campus. The FBI is also assisting in the investigation.

This has received the attention of people across the country as some members of Congress have called for a federal civil rights investigation.

After the town hall meeting, which was held by Dumpson, the university’s first black female student body president, student government officers and school officials met in a closed-door meeting to debrief on what was heard and discussed in the meeting.

Also in attendance at the town hall meeting on Thursday was Dorothy Buckhanan Wilson, the international president of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. The top brass of this very extensive and historic sorority with deep ties to D.C. area is very concerned.

"This isn't just an incident for us,” said Buckhanan Wilson. “This happened in our founding city where a large concentration, even today, who are still here active … There are two members here who have been members of this organization for 75 years. They are nearing 100 years of age and have been providing service for over 75 years, and they are here because they are concerned.”

“We continue to work very, very hard, tirelessly in fact, until first and foremost the individual or individuals that are responsible for the act are brought to justice,” said American University President Neil Kerwin. “And then beyond that, building on Taylor’s example today, the town hall earlier in the week, to engage this community and the type of searching, conversation about how we can ensure that every member of this community – black women and others – feel safe on the campus and can use their time here to the greatest possible benefit.”

Kerwin also stated they have made progress in how the university should move forward in terms of the investigation into the hate crime.

This was not the first time a racially-charged incident has been reported at American University. A banana was thrown at a black student who was among a group from the Black Student Alliance preparing for a demonstration last September. There was also a report of a banana being placed near another black female student's door.

