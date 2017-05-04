Body found in wooded area near Lake Artemesia in Prince George's County Local News Body found in wooded area near Lake Artemesia in Prince George's County A murder investigation is underway in Prince George's County after a body was found in a wooded area in Berwyn Heights. The discovery was made near a walking trail by Lake Artemesia.

Police said the male victim’s body was found by a citizen at around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 5700 block of Nevada Street, about 200 yards into the woods.

Authorities were contacted and officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department, Berwyn Heights Police Department and the Maryland-National Capital Park Police Department all responded to the area.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office in Baltimore and an autopsy showed the victim died from blunt force trauma to the body and his death has been ruled a homicide.

It is unknown how long the body was in the area and police would not say if they believe the man was killed in the wooded area or brought to the location after his death.

There is no suspect information at this time, but police are following up on several leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County police’s Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925, Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), texting "PGPD plus your message" to CRIMES (274637) or online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.