Montgomery Co. soccer coach charged with sex abuse of 7-year-old girl

- A Montgomery County soccer coach is accused of having inappropriate contact with a 7-year-old girl, and investigators say the incidents took place two summers ago during soccer practice.

Miguel Alfredo Flores, 47, of Gaithersburg, is charged with one count of sexual abuse of a minor and one count of third-degree sex offense.

Detectives were notified by Child Protective Services on March 30 that Flores, who was the head soccer coach for The Academia De Futbol Salvadorena, had engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with a female victim in the summer of 2015. The victim was 7 years old at the time, and she's now 9 years old.

After further investigation, detectives learned Flores had inappropriate contact with the girl on multiple occasions during soccer practices over the course of the summer of 2015. Investigators believe that all of the inappropriate contact occurred at the Centerway Park soccer field in Montgomery Village. Flores was arrested Wednesday evening while at the same soccer field.

According to a police report, Flores still coaches and owns the Academia de Futbol Salvadorena, but that organization is not connected with Montgomery County Public Schools.

The arrest report says the victim claimed that during soccer practice at Centerway Park during the summer of 2015, Flores would "do weird movements and it didn't make her feel comfortable." She also told police that on multiple occasions, Flores put his hands around her, and underneath her shirt. She told police the situations usually happened in the middle of the soccer field while the rest of her team was running laps.

According to the arrest report, the victim told police Flores would look around to make sure no one else was looking before he would touch her, and he would also tell her that it was "a secret and not to tell other people what they are doing." The victim told police Flores claimed that if she "told somemone what he was doing, he would do something," which made her concerned about the well-being of her mother.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have had contact with Flores. Detectives are urging anyone with information regarding inappropriate contact involving Flores to contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240)773-5400.