Woman set on fire at DC motel

- A woman was set on fire at a northeast DC motel Wednesday night by a man she says is her boyfriend, according to police.

Fire crews were called to the Motel 6 on 4th Street NE, where the woman was found suffering from burns. The victim told police she and the suspect, whom she referred to as her boyfriend, were in the hotel room together, and she asked him to leave. That's when she claims he lit a bag of clothing on fire with a lighter, and threw it at her, along with rubbing alcohol.

Fire investigators found melted shopping bags, a burned bed sheet and women's clothes that had also been burned. They also reported the smell of rubbing alcohol. Investigators also found a lighter, and a partially empty container labeled "rubbing alcohol" on the floor.

The victim suffered burns to her chest and neck. The woman's daughter, a witness to the crime, told police her mother and the suspect have been in a relationship for the past five years.

The victim was taken to Medstar, where she is being treated for her injuries.