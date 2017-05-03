Md. student charged with having stolen police assault rifle while driving stolen car to school

- An observant school resource officer arrested a Montgomery County high school student after police say he drove a stolen car onto school grounds with a stolen police assault rifle inside the vehicle.

According to police, the patrolling school resource officer saw the suspect, Mario Alvarado, park a Mazda 3 at a remote part of campus at Albert Einstein High School in Kensington Monday morning. The officer observed the 18-year-old student walk towards the school before returning to the car a short time later.

Police said Alvarado drove off and the officer pulled him over at the intersection of Norris Drive and Kenton Drive. After stopping, Alvarado got out of the car and fled from the officer. The teenager would eventually return to the intersection a short time later where he was apprehended by police.

Officers found an assault rifle in the trunk of the Mazda vehicle, which was found to be stolen from a Rockville City Police Department cruiser in the Kensington area last Saturday. The car was reported stolen two days before in Wheaton.

In addition, Alvarado is believed to be connected to another stolen car parked nearby the high school. That vehicle, a black Nissan Frontier, had been reported stolen from Wheaton on April 22. Inside the Nissan was a shotgun that was also stolen from the same Rockville City police cruiser.

Alvarado is charged with possessing a deadly weapon on school property, possession of an assault weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle and other firearm-related charges. He is being held on $2,000 bond.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was also arrested for auto theft offenses related to this case. He has been released in his parents’ custody.

Montgomery County Public Schools superintendent Jack Smith said in a message to parents: