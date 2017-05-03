Montgomery County principal who set up 'smash space' resigns

- A Montgomery County principal who created a “smash space” on the grounds of her elementary school is stepping down from her position.

Barbara Liess sent out a letter to parents and staff members of Kensington Parkwood Elementary School informing them of her departure on Tuesday. She will remain at the school until June 30 and will seek another position within the Montgomery County school system.

Liess apologized last week after she said she had set up an area in the school’s loading dock where staff teachers and staff members could use a baseball bat to hit a broken rocking chair as a way to help them reduce stress. The principal called the creation of the “smash space” a lapse in judgment. Montgomery County Public Schools also said they did not “condone this behavior by our staff.”

In her letter to parents on Tuesday, Liess wrote: