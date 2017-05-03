Woman who rear-ended Fairfax police chief pleads guilty to DWI

- A Virginia woman who rear-ended the Fairfax County police chief's cruiser last year pleaded guilty Wednesday to driving while intoxicated. Christie Edgar, 40, was sentenced to 10 days in jail, and will have to pay additional fines and have her driver's license restricted as a result of the crash.

The crash happened in Centerville in December. Chief Edwin Roessler had just left an awards event in his cruiser when he was hit while stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Lee Highway and Stone Road. Investigators said Edgar was going 45 mph when she slammed into the cruiser, but fortunately Chief Roessler suffered only minor injuries as a result of the crash.

A rookie Fairfax County officer was first at the scene, and he arrested Edgar--his first DWI arrest. Her blood alcohol level was .26. According to the officer, Edgar was "stumbling."