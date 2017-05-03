Takoma Park police search for missing 13-year-old girl

- Takoma Park police are asking for help from the public in finding a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday night. Mirella Anaya-Aguilar was last seen by her mother around 10:30 pm in the 7600 block of Hammond Avenue.

Mirella is a Hispanic female with a light complexion. She's about 5'3" tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has hazel eyes and has long, brown hair.

Police say her case is considered critical because of her age. Anyone with information on Mirella's whereabouts is asked to call the Takoma Park Police Department at 301-270-1100 and refer to case #170505618