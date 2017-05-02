DC elementary school staff member accused of assaulting student Local News DC elementary school staff member accused of assaulting student D.C. police have confirmed to FOX 5 that they are investigating “an allegation of a simple assault between a staff member and a student” at a D.C. elementary school.

A tipster who claims to be a teacher at Miner Elementary School in Northeast D.C. told FOX 5 there was a physical encounter between a second grade student and an administrator.

Police would not confirm where the alleged physical assault took place or what kind of assault occurred.

D.C. Public Schools also confirmed it is investigating the incident, but would not confirm who the staff member is -- citing it was a personnel matter.