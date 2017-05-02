DC elementary school staff member accused of assaulting student

By: Marina Marraco

Posted:May 02 2017 10:23PM EDT

Updated:May 02 2017 10:33PM EDT

WASHINGTON - D.C. police have confirmed to FOX 5 that they are investigating “an allegation of a simple assault between a staff member and a student” at a D.C. elementary school.

A tipster who claims to be a teacher at Miner Elementary School in Northeast D.C. told FOX 5 there was a physical encounter between a second grade student and an administrator.

Police would not confirm where the alleged physical assault took place or what kind of assault occurred.

D.C. Public Schools also confirmed it is investigating the incident, but would not confirm who the staff member is -- citing it was a personnel matter.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories