VIDEO: Flower boxes stolen from front porch of DC home

- We have seen it many times – surveillance video catching people walking up and taking packages left in front of homes. But the latest thefts in a Northeast D.C. neighborhood has a lot of residents shaking their heads.

This past Saturday at around 4:20 a.m., a person took two flower boxes that were hanging off of the front porch of a home in the H Street corridor. The theft was captured on a home security camera.

Robin Sterling said her husband had just planted the flowers before the thief decided to want them too. So they decided to put video of the theft on YouTube – and even included the iconic sound effect from the television show “Law and Order” in it.

“We had the flowers out in years past and there has not been an issue before,” said Robin Sterling. “We have had issues with things like package thefts in this neighborhood, but not the flowers until this year.”

At another home down the street in the neighborhood, someone came and dug out 14 geraniums planted in their front yard. The homeowner had to spend hundreds of dollars to re-landscape the flowers and plants.