Surveillance video released of suspect in American University hate crime displays

- Police at American University have released surveillance video of a suspect believed to be responsible for the racially-motivated hate displays found on campus Monday morning.

Bananas with string tied in the shape of nooses around them were found at several locations at the university. The bananas were marked with the letters “AKA,” targeting the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, whose members are predominantly African American.

The displays were found in three different locations on campus -- at a shuttle bus stop at Letts-Anderson Halls, in front of Mary Graydon Center and near the East Quad Building.

Police said the suspect was seen hanging the bananas between 3:45 a.m. and 4:10 a.m. Monday. The suspect is described as wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black pants and may have been wearing a hat or mask.

The suspect was seen traveling from the area of the Quad to the Southside shuttle stop, and may have entered a white or silver sedan near Rockwood Parkway.

A $1,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the identification of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-885-2527 or at http://www.american.edu/finance/publicsafety/tips.cfm