Va. man hospitalized after using exploding target Tannerite Local News Va. man hospitalized after using exploding target Tannerite A Virginia man was injured after he experimented with an explosive that is commonly used for target practice.

- A Virginia man was injured after he experimented with an explosive that is commonly used for target practice.

On Sunday evening, a 911 call came from a rural area in Catlett, Virginia. The 39-year-old victim was airlifted from Fauquier County to Inova Fairfax Hospital after reportedly being hit by shrapnel from a car that was blown up using the popular and inexpensive explosive Tannerite. The shrapnel flew about 100 yards and struck him in the leg.

For months, authorities in the D.C. region have issued reminders to citizens regarding the dangers of Tannerite. In the neighboring state of Maryland, the state fire marshal said mixing the binary components that make the explosive is illegal unless you have a license.

You can buy a half a pound worth of Tannerite targets for $50 and ingredients for the explosive mixture for as little as $20.

The man injured during Sunday’s explosion has been released from the hospital.

The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating to determine if the explosives were manufactured illegally.