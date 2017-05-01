36 vehicles vandalized in Gaithersburg; 3 teens arrested

- Three teenagers have been charged after dozens of cars were vandalized in Montgomery County early Monday morning. Police said the destruction that happened in Gaithersburg was some of the worst they have seen as windshields and windows were smashed while hoods and roofs were also dented.

Police said they started receiving calls about the vandalism at around 2:30 a.m. near Leather Fern Terrace. The callers reported hearing the sound of breaking glass. Officers headed out to the neighborhood and were able to catch two of the suspects at the scene. A third suspect had run away, but was later caught. The suspects are all juveniles – ages 14, 15 and 17.

In total, 36 cars were damaged and the estimated damage is believed to be worth around $65,000. Nothing was taken from the cars.

Police said a key piece of evidence in this case was found in the pollen covering of one of the damaged vehicles.

“One of the young men had kicked a car, jumped on a car and left a very distinct footprint in the pollen that was on the paint of the car,” said Montgomery County Police Commander Dinesh Patil. “In the pollen dust that was on the car, we were able to at least preliminary identify that as looking like one of the shoes belonging to one of the subjects that we stopped."

Police said the teenagers are charged with multiple counts of destruction of property. They are also investigating whether there is any connection to any other incidents in the area.