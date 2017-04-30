15-year-old mom and her two children are missing in D.C

- A young mother and her two little kids are missing in D.C according to police.

15-year-old Shawnetta Payne, was last seen on Friday, April 28, 2017, in the 2200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

According to police, Payne is in the company of her two children, , 1-year-old Sophia Payne and 3-month-old Emma Payne.

Payne is described as a black female, with a medium brown complexion, 5'5" in height, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and multi-colored hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, tan uniform skirt, and blue sandals.

The incident was reported to police on Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Shawnetta Payne and her two children is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.