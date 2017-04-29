Argument resulted in fatal shooting in Fairfax

- The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating a shooting at a business in the 5700 block of General Washington Drive in the Alexandria-area of Fairfax County

According to Police, a group of men were inside the business and at least two of them began arguing. The argument escalated and one man was shot and killed.

The men involved appear to know each other.

Police do not believe there is a threat to public safety.

The victim has been identified as Enrique Vanterpool, 27, of Alexandria

Detectives are conducting interviews with witnesses to determine exactly what happened\

If you have any information that may help detectives with this case, please call the Fairfax County Police non-emergency number at (703) 691-2131, or notify Crime Solvers by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637).