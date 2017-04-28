5 Orange Line Metro stations to close for 30 days as SafeTrack nears end

- Metro is closing five Orange Line Metro stations for 30 days starting in mid-May as the transit system announced its final two SafeTrack surges.

From May 16 through June 15, the New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood and Minnesota Ave stations will be closed. Shuttle buses will provided for those stations.

In addition, Metro said there will be other service impacts on the Orange, Blue and Silver Lines for Surge No. 15:

- Orange Line trains will operate between Vienna and Largo Town Center every 6-8 minutes during rush hours

- Silver Line trains will operate between Wiehle-Reston East and Stadium-Armory every 12 minutes (normally 6 minutes) during rush hours

- Blue Line trains will operate every 12 minutes, as usual, between Franconia-Springfield and Largo Town Center

Metro said the Shady Grove and Rockville stations on the Red Line will be closed for Surge No. 16 that is expected to start in late June until the end of the SafeTrack program. The exact dates will be announced at a later date.