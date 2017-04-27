Puppy found abandoned in storage container adopted

Howard County animal control says Eddy, seen on the left when he was found on March 25, and now on the right, is ready to find his forever home.

- There is great news for a puppy found abandoned in a storage container in Columbia, Maryland last month. After being nursed back to health, a pit bull known as “Eddy” has found a new home!

Howard County police announced Thursday that Eddy has been adopted one day after they released a video about his recovery from the scary ordeal.

Back on March 25, Eddy was found by a resident covered in urine and feces, missing some of his fur and extremely malnourished inside a plastic storage container in a grassy area along Braeburn Road. The resident called 911 and the weakened dog, unable to stand or move, was taken to an emergency animal clinic.

The Howard County Animal Control and Adoption Center would help fully rehabilitate Eddy and he was finally put up for adoption.

Howard County police are still seeking information about the person who abandoned Eddy. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-313-2780.

Congratulations to Eddy for finding a forever home!