- Montgomery County police say a 14-year-old has been taken into custody after the stabbing of another teenager at a public transit bus stop in Silver Spring.

According to police, the stabbing happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 300 block of University Boulevard.

The 14-year-old victim has non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

