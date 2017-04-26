Police investigating report of assault, shots fired nearby downtown Silver Spring

- Police have detained multiple people after a report of shots fired nearby downtown Silver Spring.

Montgomery County police said they received at a call at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for an assault with possible shots fired at Dale Drive and Colesville Road. A black vehicle seen in the area has an apparent bullet hole in the windshield.

Police said they found one victim with minor injuries, but have not located anyone suffering from gunshot wounds.

No one has been officially arrested at this time.

Stay with FOX 5 News and FOX5DC.COM for the latest on this story.