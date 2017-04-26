Police investigating $39K in missing funds from Montgomery County Council of PTAs

- An investigation is underway after $39,000 appears to be missing from funding for the Montgomery County Council of PTAs (MCCPTA).

Members first noticed irregularities with their finances in March. They conducted a three-week internal audit and discovered that between July 2016 and March 2017 that the money was improperly taken from the council’s checking account.

The MCCPTA represents the 192 local parent-teacher associations. Each school has one or two representatives and the goal is to exchange information and pool support for the students.

Montgomery County police has received financial records from the organization and have opened an investigation.

MCCPTA posted a letter on their website about the alleged financial fraud.