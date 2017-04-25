Baby eagle hatched in nest at DC police academy named 'Spirit'

- After a naming contest that had 221 names submitted and more than 10,000 votes counted, an eaglet that hatched last month at the Metropolitan Police Academy in Washington D.C. has been named “Spirit,” the Earth Conservation Corps said.

Actor and Earth Conservation Corps board member LeVar Burton made the announcement on Tuesday during a live stream event.

The baby eagle is being raised by its parents, Liberty and Justice. The pair has been raising eaglets at the Metropolitan Police Department’s Police Academy for the past eleven years.

The Earth Conservation Corps began their efforts to bring back bald eagles to the nation’s capital in 1994 and the group currently has three eagle nests in the D.C. area.

In collaboration with the police department, the Earth Conservation Corps has set up a live web camera showing the bald eagles in their nest located 110 feet up in an oak tree at the Southeast D.C. location. You can watch Spirit, Liberty and Justice on their eagle cam at www.eaglecam.org.

