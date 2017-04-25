Police searching for missing 7-year-old boy last seen in Woodbridge

- Prince William County police are searching for a missing 7-year-old Woodbridge boy who did not return home after getting off his school bus Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Kamari Wells was last seen getting off the school bus in the 15000 block of William Bayliss Court at around 4:15 p.m.

Wells is described as a black male standing 3’5” tall and weighing about 60 pounds. He has short, curly black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants with rips around the knee area, a black and white striped shirt, a black and white hoodie with gray sleeves, and black tennis shoes with the white Nike logo. The boy was also carrying a black Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles backpack.

Anyone with information about Wells is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.