Worker 'sick out'? Metro says it has received 'unusually' high number of absence requests

- Metro said it has received “an unusually high number” of absence requests in response to rumors of a reported "sick out" being threatened by employees.

The transit system is currently in contentious contract negotiations with ATU Local 689, the union representing the majority of workers for Metro.

ATU Local 689 said in a statement in response to the rumored “sick out”:

“If you have received any information from management regarding employees calling in sick on Friday, it is not about contract negotiations or a right to strike.



“WMATA's policy requires that employees give a 72-hour advance notice in anticipation of being sick. If any Local 689 member has expressed to their superior that they may be sick on Friday they adhering to WMATA's own policy.”

Metro said in a statement Tuesday: