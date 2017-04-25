Bus crashes into group home in Kensington

- Authorities in Montgomery County say a bus has collided into a group home Tuesday afternoon in Kensington.

The crash happened at around 4:38 p.m. in the 3800 block of Lawrence Avenue.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted EMS personnel are at the scene evaluating passengers on the bus and the residents inside the home for injuries.

There is damage to the home and a building inspector has been requested, Piringer said.

