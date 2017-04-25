‘Full-scale terror attack drill' will take place Wednesday across DC region

- Law enforcement officials, emergency managers and first responders will take part in a “full-scale exercise” Wednesday to help them prepare for possible terror attacks in the DC region. The planned drill will take place at six undisclosed locations around suburban Maryland, Northern Virginia and the District, though officials are not releasing specific details about where or exactly what will take place.

The drill was announced by the Metropolitan Council of Governments on Tuesday. It’s scheduled to start between 7:30 am and 8:30 am.

In a news release, the organization said the exercise is meant to “help protect residents by preparing for an attack involving multiple target locations and teams of perpetrators.” It will include hundreds of police, fire crews, and emergency medical service personnel, as well as volunteer actors.

Residents in neighborhoods where the exercises will take place were being notified in advance to expect activity. The locations include neighborhoods in northeast and southeast DC, Prince George’s County, Arlington and Fairfax counties.

"Law enforcement officials practice and exercise their skills on their own regularly because that's the best way to ensure we are always ready to respond quickly and professionally," Scott Boggs, Managing Director of Homeland Security and Public Safety at COG, said in a statement.

Boggs added that there’s no reason to be alarmed, as the exercise would take place in a controlled environment.

