Suspect in 2016 Maryland shooting rampage pleads guilty in Montgomery Co.

- A Maryland accused of shooting his estranged wife outside a Prince George's County high school before going on a shooting rampage at a Bethesda mall last year pleaded guilty at a motions hearing in Montgomery County on Tuesday afternoon.

Eulalio Tordil, 63, eluded police for nearly a full day last May before he was taken into custody in the parking lot outside an Aspen Hill shopping center. Before that, though, he shot and killed his estranged wife, Gladys Tordil, and two other bystanders at different locations in Montgomery County. The situation prompted a massive manhunt spanning both counties.

On the afternoon of May 6, 2016, investigators say Tordil murdered his wife and shot a man who tried to help her outside of High Point High School, where she was waiting for their daughters. He eluded police in a rented Hyundai, but the next day, on May 7, investigators say he tried to carjack a woman driving a Toyota RAV4 outside of Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. Two bystanders rushed to help her, but all three of them were shot by Tordil. One of the bystanders, Malcolm Winffel, died as a result of his injuries.

Then, about 30 minutes later, another woman who was also driving a Toyota RAV4 was killed outside a Giant grocery store nine miles away in Aspen Hill. Later that afternoon, he was taken into custody in the parking lot of a shopping center across the street, after an officer spotted him. Authorities waited for him to come out of a Boston Market restaurant, and then swarmed in to arrest him. The takedown was caught on surveillance video.

The surveillance video showed Tordil, leftover bag in hand, getting in his car and then two unmarked police cars speeding toward him and slamming into his vehicle. More officers arrived and jumped out of their vehicles, some with guns drawn. It didn’t take long to get the suspect in custody with no shots fired.

Tordil, who has been held without bond since the incident, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder, for both shootings in Montgomery County. He's also charged with first-degree murder in Prince George's county for killing his estranged wife.

