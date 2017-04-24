Man arrested for flying drone in path of helicopter at huge College Park fire

- Prince George’s County police have arrested a 24-year-old man for flying a drone in restricted airspace in College Park where firefighters were working to put out a massive fire at a building under construction.

Officials say Trevon Miller flew his drone into the direct flight path of a police helicopter that was assisting firefighters in their efforts to extinguish the five-alarm blaze. In order to prevent a collision, police say the helicopter’s pilot had to perform evasive maneuvers to avoid the small aircraft.

Police say officers apprehended Miller after finding him piloting the drone.

Miller has been charged with interfering with police and fire response and reckless endangerment.