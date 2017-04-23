Despite rain, thousands march for science in DC

Despite dreary weather and rain, thousands of people rallied in D.C. for Saturday’s March For Science.

Many brought their sense of humor with signs reading: “So Severe Even The Nerds Are Here,” “Grab ‘Em By The Data,” and “Make Earth Cool Again.”

Science enthusiast Bill Nye was co-host of a rally before the march.

“We are marching today to remind people everywhere, our lawmakers especially, the significance of science for our health and prosperity,” Nye told the crowd.

He went on to say: “Our numbers here today show the world that science is for all. Our lawmakers must know and accept that science serves every one of us.”

Marches were held in more than 500 cities across the U.S. and around the globe. Organizers say this is an effort to defend the vital role of science, especially in this political climate. The Trump administration’s skepticism on climate change and proposed cuts to agencies like the National Institutes of Health and Environmental Protection Agency were of particular concern to demonstrators.

The march is the first of its kind. While the science community traditionally stays out of politics, some felt it’s time to speak up.

“The fact that we don’t have Polio and Small Pox is all because of science,” said Deb Aronson, who was in D.C. from New York. “And it’s not something to believe in, it’s something that’s real. We need to do a better job of communicating that to people who may not understand that. I think we’re getting too far from really speaking to each other across the aisle, across the country.”

President Trump did not address the march by name in a statement issued Saturday.

"We can and must protect our environment without harming America's working families," reads the statement. "That is why my administration is reducing unnecessary burdens on American workers and American companies, while being mindful that our actions must also protect the environment."

He added, "Rigorous science is critical to my Administration's efforts to achieve the twin goals of economic growth and environmental protection."