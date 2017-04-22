Virginia State Police say that at 9:20 a.m. they responded to a plane crash in Loudoun County. State Police say that a Cessna made a crash landing in the vicinity of the 19000 block of Sycolin Road in Leesburg, Va. The pilot was not injured. The FAA has been notified. Cause of the crash is under investigation.
Cessna Crash Landing
