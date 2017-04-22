Cessna Crash Landing

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Apr 22 2017 10:20AM EDT

Updated:Apr 22 2017 10:20AM EDT

Virginia State Police say that at 9:20 a.m. they responded to a plane crash in Loudoun County. State Police say that a Cessna made a crash landing in the vicinity of the 19000 block of Sycolin Road in Leesburg, Va. The pilot was not injured. The FAA has been notified. Cause of the crash is under investigation.

Check back for more as this story develops.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories