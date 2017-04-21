Loudoun County middle school teacher arrested for DUI, bringing alcohol into school

- A teacher in Loudoun County was arrested after police said she showed up to her school intoxicated.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, Megan Debo had an open container of alcohol in her possession inside of Sterling Middle School Friday morning. Officers also determined she drove to the school as well.

Authorities said school personnel notified a school resource officer at around 8:40 a.m. that Debo appeared to be under the influence when she showed up to work.

Debo has been charged with DUI and possessing or drinking an alcoholic beverage in a public school or on public school grounds during school hours.

The 29-year-old woman has been a sixth grade English teacher at Sterling Middle School for about two years. On the school's website, it says she attended the middle school as a child.

Debo is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a $2,000 bond.