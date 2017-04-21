Arrest made in College Park murder; video released of two more suspects [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption William George Moore, Jr. (Photo: Prince George's County Police Department) [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption The man in red, William George Moore, Jr., 27, of Dundalk, Md., has already been taken into custody and charged with murder. Police want to talk to the two other men he was with. Local News Arrest made in College Park murder; video released of two more suspects One man is in custody in connection to a fatal shooting at a College Park apartment building last month, and Prince George’s County police are still searching for two other suspects. They released video of the two men on Friday, in hopes someone will recognize them.

On March 26, Rawle Farley, 36, was shot and killed at the Camden at College Park apartments, where he lived. The complex is located on Milestone Way across the street from IKEA, just a few miles from the University of Maryland.

Police say Farley was shot during a robbery, and another man sustained a head injury. According to investigators, the victims and the suspects were acquaintances.

Police announced Friday that they had arrested William George Moore, Jr., 27, of Dundalk, Md. He is charged with first-degree murder.

Detectives also released new surveillance video showing Moore and two other suspects walking into Farley’s apartment building just before the shooting. In the video, Moore is wearing red, and he walks in first. Investigators are asking for help from the public in identifying the other two suspects who follow him in the video.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment is this case. Tipsters do not need to ever give their names. Anyone with information is asked to please call the Prince George’s County Homicide Unit at (301) 772-4925. Callers who want to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text, "PGPD plus your message" to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgpolice.org and submit a tip online.