Police: Elderly man found murdered at Fairfax senior center

Cong Huu Nguyen
 
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Apr 21 2017 03:18PM EDT

Updated:Apr 21 2017 04:19PM EDT

FAIRFAX, Va. - Fairfax County police are investigating after an 77-year-old senior center resident was found dead in his apartment. Detectives have ruled his death a homicide.

Cong Huu Nguyen lived at the Little River Glen Senior Center on Barker Court in Fairfax. Officers were called to the center just after 8 am Thursday morning after Nguyen was found dead in his apartment, apparently by a family member.

After an autopsy, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Nguyen’s cause of death was upper body trauma.

 

 

Investigators are asking anyone with information in the case to contact Detective J.D. Long of the Homicide Section at (703) 246-7800 or (703) 246-7810, or Crime Solvers electronically by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org. You may also text-a-tip by texting "TIP187" plus your message to CRIMES(274637)** or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or call Fairfax County Police at (703) 691-2131.
 

