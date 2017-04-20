Apartment building in Adelphi damaged during strong storms; some residents evacuated

- Some residents at a high-rise apartment building in Adelphi have been evacuated as authorities assess structural damage that is believed to have been caused by the severe storms that passed through the area Thursday night.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said crews found broken windows and cracks in the bricks and drywall of the 20-story building in the 1800 block of Metzerott Road.

PGFD w/@mcfrs investigating structural damage to some floors at 20-story high rise apartment bldg. Possible storm related. Some evacuations pic.twitter.com/31uufUbneB — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 21, 2017

U/D Continue to investigate what appears to be minor damage, mostly cosmetic, to 20-story hi-rise. Damage occurred during strong storm #PGFD pic.twitter.com/W9BuP9QwDr — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 21, 2017

Stay with FOX 5 News and FOX5DC.COM for the latest on this story.