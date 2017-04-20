Apartment building in Adelphi damaged during strong storms; some residents evacuated

(Image: Mark Brady / @PGFDPIO / Twitter)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

(Image: Mark Brady / @PGFDPIO / Twitter)

(Image: Mark Brady / @PGFDPIO / Twitter)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

(Image: Mark Brady / @PGFDPIO / Twitter)

(Image: Mark Brady / @PGFDPIO / Twitter)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

(Image: Mark Brady / @PGFDPIO / Twitter)

(Image: Mark Brady / @PGFDPIO / Twitter)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

(Image: Mark Brady / @PGFDPIO / Twitter)

(Image: Mark Brady / @PGFDPIO / Twitter)
(Image: Mark Brady / @PGFDPIO / Twitter)
(Image: Mark Brady / @PGFDPIO / Twitter)
(Image: Mark Brady / @PGFDPIO / Twitter)
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Apr 20 2017 10:13PM EDT

Updated:Apr 20 2017 10:13PM EDT

ADELPHI, Md. - Some residents at a high-rise apartment building in Adelphi have been evacuated as authorities assess structural damage that is believed to have been caused by the severe storms that passed through the area Thursday night.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said crews found broken windows and cracks in the bricks and drywall of the 20-story building in the 1800 block of Metzerott Road.

Stay with FOX 5 News and FOX5DC.COM for the latest on this story.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories