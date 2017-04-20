Hate crime charges dropped in Trump sign burning

Joy Shuford (left) and D'Asia Perry (Photo: Princess Anne Police Department)
 
Posted:Apr 20 2017 04:42PM EDT

Updated:Apr 20 2017 04:42PM EDT

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Authorities have dropped hate crime and arson charges against two women from the Baltimore area in connection with the burning of a billboard promoting President Donald Trump.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports 19-year-olds Joy Shuford and D'Asia Perry appeared in Somerset County District Court Thursday, where second-degree arson charges against them were also dismissed.

Princess Anne Police Chief Timothy Bozman said in a statement that the decision to drop the charges was made jointly between police and the state's attorney's office upon reviewing the case.

The women were charged after the sign belonging to a sporting goods store in Princess Anne was set on fire Friday.

The Baltimore Sun reports both still face charges including malicious burning, trespassing and malicious destruction of property. Neither has an attorney listed in court records.

