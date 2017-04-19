Police searching for 17-year-old DC boy; has been reported missing before

Keon McNeil (Photo: Metropolitan Police Department)
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Apr 19 2017 07:53PM EDT

Updated:Apr 19 2017 07:53PM EDT

WASHINGTON - D.C. police say they are searching for a 17-year-old boy who has been reported missing again.

Keon McNeil was last seen Monday at around 6 p.m. in the 5200 block of 7th Street in Southeast D.C. He was reported missing the following day.

He is described as a black male with a medium complexion and has brown eyes and black hair. He is 5’8” tall and weighs 140 pounds. McNeil was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans and Puma sneakers.

McNeil has previously gone missing twice before. He was reported missing in November of last year and last month.

Anyone with information about McNeil is asked to contact D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

