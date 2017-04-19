16-year-old DC girl reported missing

- Authorities are asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl seen last on Easter Sunday in Northwest D.C.

Police say Mieasha Calloway was last seen in the 500 block of Madison Street at around 8:55 a.m. She was reported missing a couple of days later.

She is described as a black female with a medium brown complexion. She is 5’7” tall and weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes and short hair. She was last seen wearing tan pants, black shirt and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Calloway is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768 or 911.