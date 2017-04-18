Maryland governor signs 'no means no' rape prosecution bill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed a number of bills that aim to make it easier to prosecute rape cases and protect victims.

The governor signed 211 bills into law Tuesday during a ceremony at the state house. Among them was one that's become known as the "no means no" bill. The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2oqFybX ) it eliminates the requirement that victims prove they tried to physically resist their assailants.

Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby attended the bill signing. She said the "no means no" provision is "a major victory for all victims of sexual assault."

Others bills signed into law expand the definition of sexual abuse to include sex trafficking and require that rape kits be kept for at least 20 years.

