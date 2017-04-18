Police arrest 2 women in Trump billboard fire

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Officials have charged two women from the Baltimore area in connection with the burning of a billboard promoting President Donald Trump.

The Baltimore Sun reports 19-year-olds Joy Shuford and D'Asia Perry face multiple charges after a billboard in Princess Anne was set fire early Friday morning. Officials say charges being filed include arson, trespassing and committing a hate crime for the blaze that caused $800 worth of damage.

The Delmarva Daily Times reports police took Perry into custody after a surveillance image identified her as the driver of the vehicle involved. Police were seeking another person when Shuford turned herself in Saturday. Both women have been released on an unsecured $20,000 bond. The billboard also promotes the campaign of a state assemblywoman who lost in Maryland's U.S. Senate race.