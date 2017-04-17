Letter containing page of Quran smeared with possible feces sent to CAIR headquarters, group says

- The country’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization said it has received a letter at its Washington D.C. headquarters that contained a page from an English translation of the Quran smeared in a substance that is believed to be feces and another piece of paper portraying former President Barack Obama as a monkey.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said in a news release that the “racist, Islamophobic” letter was sent from Michigan and had a fake return address. The organization said the letter is being turned over to law enforcement.

CAIR said this letter comes as there has been an increase in anti-Muslim incidents this year across the country compared to 2016. The Washington-based group has called for investigations of 35 incidents targeting mosques since the beginning of the year.