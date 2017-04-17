Police: 4 suspects sought in Red Line Metro train robbery

- Metro Transit Police are looking for four suspects in the robbery of a male passenger on a Red line train.

Metro spokesperson Dan Stessel said the robbery happened on Sunday at around 5:30 p.m. as the Metro train approached the Wheaton station heading towards Glenmont.

According to Stessel, as the suspects approached the man seated on the train, one of suspects sat down next to the victim and told him, “I need you to give me the password for that phone and look the other way, otherwise it will not end well for you.” The suspects then began to punch the victim in the face and head.

The suspects took several credit and debit cards from the victim. When the train doors opened at the Wheaton stop, the suspects ran off the train and out of the station.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Metro Transit Police have released surveillance photos and video of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-955-5000.

SEEKING TO ID - Persons of Interest, robbery aboard Red Line train i/a/o Wheaton. Able to ID? Call 301-955-5000 or send text MyMTPD #wmata pic.twitter.com/iet5QpLBwL — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) April 17, 2017