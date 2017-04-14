MYSTERY SOLVED: Man's cremated ashes reunited with daughter

- A Maryland woman reached out to FOX 5 for help to find the family of the cremated ashes she discovered inside a box from a thrift store. After we aired our story and spread the word on social media, less than 24 hours later, we were able to help return the man's remains to his daughter who also happens to be a FOX 5 viewer.

Martha Reingruber was overwhelmed with relief that she was able to reunite the woman with her father's remains. Reingruber and a friend discovered the gold box at a Charles county thrift shop. When they opened it, they were shocked to find ashes inside.

The metal tag affixed to the bag led them to a crematory which identified the remains as Michael T. Boone, a man who passed away in 2014 at the age of 61.

Reingruber was not able to find any contact information for his family so she reached out to FOX 5. A relative of Boone's daughter saw our report and called her right away.

Boone’s daughter does not want to be identified, but she told FOX 5 that she is a loyal viewer and tuned in right away and was shocked to find out we were referring to her father.

She recently lost her job and her home a while back and the storage unit that held Boone's ashes and her other belongings was repossessed.

On Friday, the two women met at the Branch Avenue Metro station where the emotional reunion took place. Boone's daughter was wearing a necklace she wears every day that contains a little bit of her father's ashes. The rest of the remains were in the gold box that is now finally back in her possession.

Reingruber recently lost her husband of 20 years and said she feels it was meant to be that she was the one to find that box.

Reingruber told Boone’s daughter, "He just passed away in February, so I think he had a hand in it, and I have been talking to him saying, ‘I know you guys are together and you are going to have a hand in it and find the family.'"

Boone's daughter said her dad passed away unexpectedly three years ago. She said he was a chef, a mechanic, a Washington Redskins fan and a funny guy who was always joking. She thinks he would have thought that he went on a little journey, but now he's back.