Tractor trailer fire breaks out on I-95 in Beltsville [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption (Image: leebruski / Instagram) Local News Tractor trailer fire breaks out on I-95 in Beltsville A tractor trailer fire caused delays during the rush hour commute on southbound Interstate 95 in Beltsville Thursday afternoon.

- A tractor trailer fire caused delays during the rush hour commute on southbound Interstate 95 in Beltsville Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters have extinguished the large flames that broke out in the cabin of the vehicle on the highway nearby the exit for Route 212.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

All lanes of southbound I-95 were temporarily shut down, but it appears they have been reopened to traffic.

(Video: @leebruski / Instagram)