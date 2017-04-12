Lost bear cub found on porch at Md. home; mom bear located

- A man found a black bear cub alone by itself roaming around his western Maryland neighborhood last week.

Casey Love said he saw the adorable-looking bear on a neighbor's porch in Lonaconing, Maryland, on April 3. Fearing for the cub's safety without its mother around as well as being nearby a roadway, Love decided to move the cub to a tree in his yard.

Love said Maryland Department of Natural Resources came by to tag the animal and they were able to use a radio tracker to locate its mother, who was wearing a tracking collar.