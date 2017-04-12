Funeral held for Montgomery County firefighter who passed away while on duty

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Apr 12 2017 09:09PM EDT

Updated:Apr 12 2017 09:12PM EDT

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - A Montgomery County firefighter was laid to rest Wednesday after suffering an on-duty death last week.

Fire officials said Charles “Rick” Gentilcore passed away Friday after he was found unresponsive by co-workers while he was on duty at his fire station in Burtonsville. He was transported to Holy Cross Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hundreds of firefighters from around the D.C. region paid their respects at Gentilcore’s funeral, which was held at Covenant Life Church in Gaithersburg. He was laid to rest in Silver Spring.

The 52-year-old lived in Bowie and was a firefighter for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue for 23 years. He served as a volunteer firefighter for the Burtonsville Volunteer Fire Department for 11 years before he because a full-time firefighter during his last 12 years. Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein posthumously promoted Gentilcore to the rank of Master Firefighter at his funeral.

Gentilcore leaves behind a wife and son.

