Report finds veterans being put at 'unnecessary risk' at DC's VA medical center

- A new report by the VA inspector general says the Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center is placing patients at unnecessary risk and lists several alarming problems at the facility.

The VA Office of the Inspector General’s Rapid Response team came to the medical center on March 29 to begin its investigation and also returned for another visit last week.

According to the preliminary report released on Wednesday, it was found the medical center ran out of supplies needed for patient procedures and had to borrow them from a private hospital.

The team also found no effective inventory system to manage supplies and medical equipment used for patients. More than $150 million of equipment had reportedly not been inventoried in the last year and were unaccounted for.

The report also says 18 of the 25 sterile satellite storage areas for supplies were dirty and there was no system in place to ensure recalled products were not used on patients.

The inspector general report says in part, "Although our work is continuing, we believed it important to publish this Interim Summary Report given the exigent nature of the issues we have preliminarily identified and the lack of confidence in VHA to adequately and timely fix the root causes of these issues. At least some of these issues have been known to the Veterans Health Administration senior management for some time without effective remediation."

The VA said effective immediately, the director of the medical center, Brian Hawkins, has been relieved from his position. The VA said in a news release:

“The Department of Veterans Affairs thanks the OIG for its quick work reviewing the D.C. VAMC. The department considers this an urgent patient-safety issue. Effective immediately, the medical center director has been relieved from his position and temporarily assigned to administrative duties. “Dr. Charles Faselis has been named the acting Medical Center Director. “VA is conducting a swift and comprehensive review into these findings. VA’s top priority is to ensure that no patient has been harmed. If appropriate, additional disciplinary actions will be taken in accordance with the law.”

Also on Wednesday, the VA unveiled a new website aimed at providing quality of care information at VA medical centers and will allow veterans to access average waiting times for services in their area.

“Veterans must have access to information that is clear and understandable to make informed decisions about their health care,” said Secretary of Veterans Affairs Dr. David J. Shulkin. “No other health-care system in the country releases this type of information on wait times. This allows Veterans to see how VA is performing.”