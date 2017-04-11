Police searching for missing 15-month-old Silver Spring girl last seen with her father

- Police are asking for help in finding a missing 15-month-old girl from Silver Spring.

Montgomery County police say Janel Aaliyah Mercado was last seen at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday with her father, 26-year-old Terrance Faison, at his home in the 5300 block of B Street in Southeast D.C.

Mercado’s family and police have been unable to contact Faison since they were last seen and they are worried about the young girl’s welfare.

Mercado is described as a black female who weighs around 20 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Faison is described as a black male, 6’3" tall and weighs 258 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Mercado or Faison is asked to call 911.