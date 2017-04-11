No fire found after authorities respond to possible barricade in Arlington

(Photo: Tisha Lewis / FOX 5)
(Photo: Tisha Lewis / FOX 5)
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Apr 11 2017 06:52PM EDT

Updated:Apr 11 2017 07:30PM EDT

ARLINGTON, Va. - Police and firefighters in Arlington County are responding to a possible barricade situation at an apartment that may be on fire, officials say.

Arlington County police say the smell of smoke was reported coming from the apartment in the 1500 block of Crystal Drive, but a resident inside was not allowing first responders to enter.

Fire officials say firefighters and fire marshals are working to gain access to the apartment.

Residents should expect a police presence in the area, according to police.

Stay with FOX 5 News and FOX5DC.COM for the latest on this story.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories