- Police and firefighters in Arlington County are responding to a possible barricade situation at an apartment that may be on fire, officials say.

Arlington County police say the smell of smoke was reported coming from the apartment in the 1500 block of Crystal Drive, but a resident inside was not allowing first responders to enter.

Fire officials say firefighters and fire marshals are working to gain access to the apartment.

Residents should expect a police presence in the area, according to police.

