Corrina Mehiel Local News New details released in the Corrina Mehiel murder investigation The man accused of brutally murdering Corrina Mehiel, a 34-year-old North Carolina woman who was in D.C. working at the Corcoran Gallery of Art, appeared in court Tuesday.

Mehiel was found on Tuesday, March 21, unconscious and with multiple stab wounds, inside of the home she was staying at in the 600 block of 14th Street in Northeast, D.C.

El Hadji Alpha Madiou Toure, 28, was charged with first-degree murder and theft charges connected to Mehiel's death.

A detective told the court Tuesday, a knife that could have been used in the murder was found in the suspect's car. During court police showed video that was taken from a Metro bus, the video is of what they believe was Mehiel loading up her vehicle to head back home to North Carolina and on another camera from across the street captured what officials believe was Toure approaching and crossing the street in Mehiel’s direction.

Then they showed another video of Mehiel’s car driving away, and the person driving it appeared to have had white pants like the man caught on the earlier video.

Prosecutors and Mehiel's family left the courtroom Tuesday after hearing the horrible details - including where Mehiels body was discovered in a back bedroom. Prosecutors and the lead detective used the video to walk the judge through when they believe the crime took place on March 20th between roughly 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

During court, the detective talked about a serrated folding knife with a black handle found in Toure’s car and told the judge the medical examiner said it was consistent with Mehiel’s wounds.

Surveillance video from ATM machines also shows Toure try to withdraw money apparently from Mehiel's bank account.

The preliminary hearing will continue on Thursday. For now, Toure remains behind bars.