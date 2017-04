- At least one D.C police officer has been transported to the hospital following a scuffle by a large crowd in the Barry Farm neighborhood of Southeast D.C., FOX 5’s Marina Marraco reports.

D.C. police said two people have been arrested after the injured officer was assaulted during an altercation in the 2600 block of Birney Place.

The officer has non-life-threatening injuries.

