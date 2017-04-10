FOUND: Dog located after opening several doors to escape from Va. animal hospital Local News FOUND: Dog located after opening several doors to escape from Va. animal hospital A dog that escaped from a Virginia animal hospital early Monday morning has been found, the pet's owner said.

- A dog that escaped from a Virginia animal hospital early Monday morning has been found, the pet's owner said.

The Aquia-Garrisonville Animal Hospital in Stafford said General, a 10-year-old Great Pyrenees, left from a back door of the facility at around 4:17 a.m. Surveillance video from inside the animal hospital shows the dog opening several doors inside the clinic in order to make his great escape.

General's owner Travis Campbell said he was eventually located after he was found curled up under a tree outside of a home nearby the animal hospital.

General was being boarded at the animal hospital while his family was vacationing at Virginia Beach.

“He is very special,” said Campbell. “He is a smart dog. Getting out of doors, in a door is nothing new. I told them that when we dropped him off, but never had a problem getting out of any place that boarded him before.”

General is a rescue his family adopted when he was 5 years old.

"Everybody loves him," Campbell said. "Anyone who sees him, especially kids, wants to hug on him because he is so big. He's very special and a member of the family. I have six children who just love him and they treat him like their own brother."